NACB Investigating Possible Power Abuse Of Prosecutor General Lutsenko And Chief Military Prosecutor Matios

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has begun to investigate possible power abuse of prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko and deputy prosecutor general / chief military prosecutor Anatolii Matios.

A source in the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The investigation on them has begun,” the source said.

The source did not specify when the investigation had begun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate possible violations in actions of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko and Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios.