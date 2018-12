The Finance Ministry of Ukraine says the state budget was executed 100.2% in the first 11 months of 2018 year over year.

The press service of the Finance Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first 11 months of 2018, revenues of the state budget grew by UAH 118.8 billion or by 16.4% year over year to UAH 843.3 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2018, revenues from the VAT on imported goods grew by UAH 43.9 billion, revenues from the income of enterprises grew by UAH 30.9 billion, revenues from the VAT on manufactured goods grew by UAH 13 billion, revenues from tax on incomes of citizens grew by UAH 15.1 billion, revenues from the excise duties grew by UAH 8.3 billion, revenues from the sale of 4G licenses grew by UAH 7.9 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2018, revenues of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 760.8 billion, UAH 122.3 billion or 19.2% more year over year.

The volume of reimbursed VAT grew by UAH 12.9 billion (11.9%) and amounted to UAH 121.6 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2018, expenses of the state budget amounted to UAH 843.3 billion, UAH 123.4 billion or 17.1% more year over year.

The transfer to the Pension Fund was financed in the volume of UAH 128.6 billion, UAH 14.6 billion or 12.8% more year over year.

In the first 11 months of 2018, revenues from the privatization of the state property amounted to UAH 175 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine increased the volume of borrowings of the 2018 state budget by UAH 18.4 billion to cover the plan of revenues from the privatization of state property.