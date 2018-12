Russia Supplies Batch Of Combat Drones To Militants In Donbas

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says Russia has supplied a batch of combat drones to militants in Donbas.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says ten Russian specialists arrived together with the batch of the combat drones for testing them in the environment of a battle.

The militants under supervision of the Russian specialists tested the combat drones on December 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says that a Russian drone caught fire on November 17 as a result of unsuccessful testing of experimental samples of incendiary ammunition.