The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has established violations in the financial reports of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, the Ukrop Party, and the Social-Democratic Party and urges the National Police of Ukraine to investigate the incorrect information in the financial reports.

The press service of the NACP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The NACP has found signs of crimes in three reports of political parties on property, revenues, expenses and financial liabilities in 2018. The materials have been sent to the National Police of Ukraine,” reads the statement.

