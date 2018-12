27 Million Foreigners Enter Ukraine From January, Most Of All - Moldovans

27 million foreign citizens have entered the territory of Ukraine since January, of which the most are Moldovans.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most of all, of course, citizens of Moldova (4.1 million), Belarus (2.5 million), Russia (1.5 million) and Poland (1 million) entered Ukraine. Also, there was a significant flow from Hungary (828,000), Romania (645,000), Israel (296,000), Slovakia (294,000) and Turkey (287,000),” the statement reads.

In the year to date, border guards have officially registered 93 million citizens, 29% of them (27 million) are foreigners.

It is noted that in 2014-2015, the border guards registered 26 million foreigners each, and in 2016 - 27 million foreign citizens.

Currently, the number of foreigners who crossed the Ukrainian border is at the 2017 level.

Also, the State Border Guard Service records an increase in travel to Ukraine of UK citizens (by 33,000 more), USA (by 30,000 more), Germany (by 25,000 more), Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, France, Sweden, Canada (increase from 5,000 to 7,000), Spain, Italy, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, China (increase from 10,000 to 15,000 thousand), Saudi Arabia and Japan (by 3,000 more each).

Compared to 2017, foreigners, crossing the Ukrainian border, began to give preference to air traffic, where a growth of their number by 22% is recorded.

In total, 4.8 million foreigners passed through the aviation checkpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the introduction of martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine, the number of Russian citizens who enter Ukraine has decreased almost 3 times