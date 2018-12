Ukraine urges the Russian Federation to hold an exchange of prisoners on January 5, 2019.

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson / Ukraine's Envoy to Subgroup for Humanitarian Matters of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Iryna Heraschenko wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She says the Ukrainian side in the TCG held a meeting on December 21.

It was decided at the meeting to call on the OSCE to call a video conference of the humanitarian group of the TCG for discussing the question of exchange of prisoners and release of Ukrainian political prisoners.

Ukraine is ready to pardon and transfer to the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” and “Donetsk People’s Republic” 72 convicts in exchange for 19 Ukrainian hostages.

Ukraine is also ready to immediately transfer to Russia 22 citizens of Russia detained in Ukraine in exchange for 22 Ukrainian political prisoners.

The initiative on the video conference has been sent to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iryna Heraschenko said representatives of Russia and the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic” have rejected the prisoner exchange that Ukraine proposed for December 27.