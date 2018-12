Bravo Airways airline has closed the Kherson - Lublin (Poland) flight.

The director of the Kherson airport Vitalii Kucheruk said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The flight from Kherson to Lublin was very much demanded by passengers. Suffice to say that in a few months of operation, the occupancy rate of the aircraft increased threefold - from 20% to more than 60%. But the company that serviced the flight clearly overestimated its strength - it did not have enough planes, and it refused from this flight. But it still owes for the services of the Lublin airport," said Kucheruk.

According to him, in 2019, representatives of the airport plan to resume flight with the help of another airline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, Bravo Airways launched the Kherson - Lublin flight.

