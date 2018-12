Ukraine has agreed with France to purchase helicopters for its armed forces.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says on Friday, December 21, the first batch of French helicopters Airbus purchased by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine arrived in Ukraine.

“In additional agreements to this contract it reads we will have combat helicopters Airbus for the armed forces of Ukraine,” he said.

The President thanked Interior Minister Arsen Avakov for the work done in the question.

The President said the helicopters will be used including for provision of security in the region of the Azov Sea and the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs agreed with Airbus Helicopters (France) on the purchase of 55 helicopters for EUR 555 million.