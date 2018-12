Polish President Andrzej Duda dismissed Jan Piekło from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Ukraine.

This is stated in the decision of President Duda of December 4, published in the official gazette Monitor Polski, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On the basis of Article 133, part 1, paragraph 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland of April 2, 1997, I recall Jan Piekło from January 31, 2019 from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Ukraine,” the decision reads

Duda appointed Piekło as Ambassador to Ukraine in August 2016.

Since 2005, he has held the position of Executive Director of the Polish-Ukrainian Cooperation Fund PAUCI with headquarters in Kyiv and Warsaw.

According to Polish media, the appointment of Piekło caused controversy in Poland because of its position regarding the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Volyn tragedy of 1944.

According to the information of the Polish publication Wprost, Piekło in an interview with Dziennik Polski in 2015 described the members of the UPA as "people who fought against the communist regime."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the President of Poland Duda declared that the Volyn tragedy was not a war between Poland and Ukraine, but an ethnic cleansing.

According to him, there is a "glaring disproportion" between the number of victims from the Polish and Ukrainian sides.

At the same time, Duda stressed that Ukraine and Poland are currently united by common concerns about security.