For three weeks of martial law, Ukraine strengthened air defense and increased the Air Force.

President Petro Poroshenko said this during a visit to Donetsk region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A lot has been done in the direction of strengthening the state’s defense capability. In particular, the air defense has been strengthened, we have increased the forces and facilities of the Air Force in threatening directions, the intensity of training of command and control bodies and troops has increased, especially in 10 regions that border with Russia,” Poroshenko said.

He also noted that during this time the military units were completed, the time for combat coordination was reduced, the protection of the state border was strengthened, the work of the military industry was intensified.

According to the President, now the line of defense of Ukraine is maximally strengthened, the situation in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation remains difficult, but controllable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, martial law was imposed in Ukraine in 10 regions that border with Russia and adjacent to the Black and Azov seas from November 26 to December 26.