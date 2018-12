The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has refused to reissue the licenses to the Novyny 24 Hodyny company (NewsOne logo).

The National TV Council said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On December 20, the National Council considered a number of applications by Novyny 24 Hodyny regarding the reissuing of two broadcast licenses in terms of changing the information about the direct owner of the broadcasting company, the head, the editorial board, the telecommunications operator and the detailed characteristics of the satellite broadcast channel,” the statement reads.

The regulator refused to reissue the licenses to the channel as the documents on the ownership structure were not fully submitted.

The regulator also ordered the company within 14 days from the date of the decision to submit an application and documents to the National Council regarding the reissue of broadcasting licenses, taking into account the shortcomings that were in the applications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has appointed an unscheduled on-site inspection of the Novyny 24 Hodyny company (NewsOne logo) because of the demonstration of a map of Ukraine without Crimea.