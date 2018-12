Ukraine Assumes Commitments Before IMF Within Memo On Economic And Financial Policy To Sell Stake In Centrener

Ukraine has assumed commitments before the International Monetary Fund in the Memorandum on economic and financial policy within the new program for 2018-2020 to sell the 78.289% of the shares in the state-owned Centrenergo power generating company by July 1, 2019.

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian government has also assumed commitments to sell the Krasnolymanska Coal Company state-owned enterprise (Rodynske, Donetsk Region), the Indar company, a producer of insulin, and President Hotel in Kyiv in the first half of 2019.

The Ukrainian government has also assumed commitments to sell at least 500 small enterprises through the ProZorro system before May 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund has published the Memorandum on economic and financial policy within the new program for 2018-2020.

At its meeting on Tuesday, December 18, the International Monetary Fund approved the new cooperation program with Ukraine (SBA (stand-by) program).

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has canceled an auction scheduled for December 13 on sale of 78.289% of the shares in the state-owned Centrenergo power generating company.

Ukrdoninvest and Petroleum Bituminous Plant (Belarus) were not allowed to participate in the auction as documents they submitted did not meet requirements of the legislation.

Centerenergo’s profit increased five-fold to UAH 1.9 billion and its net revenue increased by 2.1% to UAH 10.92 billion in 2017, compared with 2016.

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirsk (Donetsk region), Trypillia (Kyiv region), and Zmiiv (Kharkiv region) thermoelectric power plants, which have a combined capacity of 7,660 MW and account for about 14% of Ukraine’s total installed capacity.

Installed at the company’s thermoelectric power plants are 23 power units with capacities ranging from 175 to 800 MW, of which 18 units are powered by coal and five are designed to be powered by gas/oil.

The state owns 78.289% of the power generating company through the State Property Fund.