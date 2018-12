The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has obliged the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to disclose in its title its subordination to the Russian Orthodox Church.

With 226 votes required, 240 lawmakers voted for bill No.5309, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada committee for culture had recommended the parliament to adopt the first reading of bill No.5309 obliging obliging the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to disclose in its title its subordination to the Russian Orthodox Church.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, close to 400 protesters rally outside the Ukrainian parliament against bill No. 5309 obliging the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to disclose in its title its subordination to the Russian Orthodox Church.