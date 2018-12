Putin Rules Out Release Of Ukrainian Seamen Until End Of Trial

Russian President Vladimir Putin rules out the exchange of Ukrainian seamen captured near the Kerch Straight until the end of the trial.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian journalists asked Putin about the conditions for the exchange.

He says the question is discussed with Viktor Medvedchuk but the exchange is not possible until the end of their trial.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, a total of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors were detained.