Ukraine Obliged To Appoint At Least 35 Judges To Anticorruption Court Before May 2019

Ukraine has obliged to appoint at least 35 judges to the Higher Anticorruption Court before May 2019.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Ukraine is obliged to hold an independent audit of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) before late July 2019.

Moreover, the IMF obliged Ukraine to amend the legislation as to prevention of money laundering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, the IMF approved the new cooperation program for Ukraine.