Ukraine Assumes Commitments Before IMF To Split Fiscal Service Into Tax Service And Customs Service By May 201

Ukraine has assumed commitments before the International Monetary Fund in the Memorandum on economic and financial policy within the new program for 2018-2020 to split the State Fiscal Service into the Tax Service and the Customs Service until May 2019.

This is said in Ukraine’s letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine will also select heads of the Tax Service and the Customs Service until May 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its meeting on Tuesday, December 18, the International Monetary Fund approved the new cooperation program with Ukraine (SBA (stand-by) program).

According to the IMF, the new program will ensure support to economic policy of Ukraine in 2019 and focus on retention of macroeconomic and financial stability.

A standalone priority within the new program is further progress in anticorruption reforms.