Turchynov: Ukrainian Army Will Have No Problem Destroying Kerch Bridge In Case Of Threat

The secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Turchynov, has said that destruction of the Kerch bridge will not be a problem for the Ukrainian army in the event of a threat.

Turchynov was speaking during an interview with BBC Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working systematically to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses on the coasts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. New and modernized missile systems will be brought in for this purpose. This will allow us not only to repel any amphibious operations effectively, but also to destroy any vessel that threatens our country at a distance of 300 kilometers, even if it is located at its base port. In the event of a threat, it will not be a problem for us to destroy any bridge, including the one that is highly advertised (the Kerch bridge)," said Turchynov.

According to him, Russia has massed offensive units near Ukraine’s borders and the threat of a full-scale invasion has not yet passed.

"Russia's aggression will not stop our plans to create a naval flotilla in the Sea of Azov. We have to prove to the whole world that Ukraine has not lost its position in the Sea of Azov and that it is a sea in which international law applies and in which both Ukrainian and foreign vessels can operate," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces intends to make another attempt to move its Navy vessels through the Kerch Strait.

He called on Ukraine’s Western partners to participate in this attempt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military seized two Ukrainian gunboats and a tugboat belonging to the Ukrainian Navy near the Kerch Strait on November 25.

It also took 24 Ukrainian sailors prisoner.