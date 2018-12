The auditor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Pavlo Zhebrivskyi refused from this post.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Inaction is not my role! On November 15, 2018, I sent an application on the resignation of my duties as an NACB auditor to the Presidential Administration of Ukraine and from today I consider myself free from these duties,” he wrote.

Zhebrivskyi noted that he is renewing his participation in the political process.

He called the reason for his resignation that the Verkhovna Rada ignores the issue of adopting bills necessary to support the activities of NACB auditors, namely, approving documents, regulations, procedures and determining the budget for the audit process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, President Petro Poroshenko appointed Pavlo Zhebrivskyi, the former chairperson of the Donetsk Regional Military Civil Administration, to be the NACB auditor.

He stated that the bureau will be audited in October-December 2018.