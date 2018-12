UkrOboronProm Armored Enterprises Transfer 1,000 Units Of Weapons And Military Equipment To Army In 2018

In 2018, armored enterprises belonging to the UkrOboronProm state concern transferred 1,000 units of weapons and military equipment to the army.

The UkrOboronProm said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2018, enterprises of the armored cluster of the UkrOboronProm state concern, as part of the fulfillment of the State defense order and repair obligations, transferred over 1,000 units of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian army. Besides, armored factories were focused on the introduction of new technologies for modernization of existing samples of equipment," the statement reads.

According to the statement, a significant number of tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles (BMP) and other military equipment were repaired by mobile teams of enterprises directly in the field, in particular, in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

In 2018, these brigades repaired more than 650 weapons.

The activity of the mobile teams allowed to promptly and effectively maintain the proper combat readiness of military units, without wasting time on transporting equipment from deployment sites to factories.

It is reported that in the Morozov Kharkiv Design Bureau for Machine-Building Engineering, a completely new armored vehicle, the BMP-U, is being designed, which should replace the BMP-1 and BMP-2.

At the same time, the BMP-U is created according to the modular principle, with the possibility of using the basic platform for a whole family of tracked vehicles.

According to calculations, the level of protection of the BMP-U with the front accommodation of the engine compartment is by 10-12% higher than the BTR-4.

To ensure high maneuverability and speed on the battlefield, the BMP-V will be equipped with a 735 hp diesel engine and automatic transmission.

Given the mass of 25-27 tons of new infantry combat vehicle, the specific power of the BMP-U is at the level of 27-29 hp per ton.

This figure significantly exceeds the specific power of the BMP-1 (21-23 hp per ton) and even modern main battle tanks, in addition, the BMP-U is able to overcome water obstacles.

For the BMP-U armament, a new BM-8 combat module was chosen, it was equipped with a 30mm automatic cannon, an automatic grenade launcher, a machine gun, as well as guided anti-tank Barrier missiles, the crew consists of three members and seven paratroopers.

Also, Morozov Kharkiv Design Bureau for Machine-Building Engineering is working on the creation of a promising tank of a new generation.

Complex work, which involves the design of a completely new machine, is divided into separate stages.

They envisage the creation of the engine and transmission compartment, the development of new weapon systems, protection and fire control systems, as well as the automation of most of the processes to reduce the number of crew members from three to two.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2018, the UkrOboronProm state concern transferred more than 3,500 units of weapons and military equipment to the army.

In 2017, UkrOboronProm transferred to the Armed Forces 3,673 units of military equipment and weapons, ensuring the fulfillment of the state defense order by 100%.

UkrOboronProm was established in December 2010, it includes 134 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.