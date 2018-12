On December 18, the National Bank of Ukraine appealed to the First Instance Court of the Republic and Canton of Geneva against one of former stockholders of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, for a total of UAH 6.64 billion.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal was submitted at the domicile of the former stockholder in order to collect a debt from Kolomoiskyi as a financial surety provider to the NBU.

In compliance with the requirements of the Swiss legislation, the submission of the appeal is the next stage of the proceedings launched at the First Instance Court of the Republic and Canton of Geneva in June 2018.

In order to ensure fulfillment of obligations taken by Kolomoiskyi on personal surety, the NBU submitted a total of 147 appeals against Kolomoiskyi and 32 companies affiliated with him to Ukrainian courts early in June 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Court of Justice has rejected PrivatBank's appeal against its former owners Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov and decided to lift the arrest from their assets.