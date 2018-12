IMF Approves New SBA program For Ukraine Worth USD 3.9 Billion, First Tranche Of USD 1.4 Billion

At its meeting on Tuesday, December 18, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the new cooperation program with Ukraine (SBA (stand-by) program).

The press service of the IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amount for 14 months is expected to be about USD 3.9 billion.

The first tranche was approved at about USD 1.4 billion.

The sum will be provided at once.

The rest of the funds will be available for Ukraine based on results of six-month revisions.

According to the IMF, the new program will ensure support to economic policy of Ukraine in 2019 and focus on retention of macroeconomic and financial stability.

A standalone priority within the new program is further progress in anticorruption reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion.

Early in May, the IMF provided the first tranche worth USD 3.19 billion.