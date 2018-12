IMF Worsens Ukraine's GDP Growth Outlook From 3.5% To 3.3% In 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has worsened the outlook for Ukraine's gross domestic product growth from 3.5% to 3.3% in 2018.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Early in October, 2018, the IMF improved the outlook from 3.2% to 3.5%.

Besides, the IMF retained the GDP growth outlook at 2.7% for 2019 and worsened it from 3.4% to 3% for 2020.

At the same time, the Fund worsened its estimate as to the deficit of the current account of the balance of payments for 2018: to 3.3% from 3.1% of the GDP, and to 2.9% from 3.9% of the GDP for 2019.

By the end of 2018, the gross external debt will shrink to 95.5% of GDP from 104.1%; to 92.3% in 2019; and to 86.7% of GDP in 2020.

The National Bank of Ukraine's international reserves are expected to be USD 18.8 billion in 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, they are expected to grow to USD 19.5 billion and USD 20.9 billion respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF has approved the new stand-by program for Ukraine worth USD 3.9 billion.

The first tranche will make USD 1.4 billion.