The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has declared unconstitutional the limitation of benefits for war veterans.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Constitutional Court Head Stanyslav Shevchuk.

He noted that the Court took the said decision on December 18.

The Constitutional Court has satisfied the constitutional appeal submitted by 50 members of the Ukrainian Parliament as to the law dated the December 28, 2014 that limited the benefits of veterans of war including combatants, participants in World War Two and the war with imperialist Japan of 1945.

The law deprived war veterans of most of the benefits, in particular, the right to free-of-charge travel in public transport and medical treatment at resorts.

