A court has ruled that Russian State Duma member Dmitry Sablin (United Russia faction) coordinated subversive operations in Ukraine.

The court issued the ruling on December 17, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court sentenced Russian army Colonel Roman Komissarov, who is a native of Donetsk, to 15 years in prison in absentia for participating in the fighting in eastern Ukraine and overseeing a team of subversives that carried out attacks against Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

In particular, according to the court ruling, he was involved in an attack on a convoy of border guards on June 14, 2014, and the blowing up of a gasoline tank truck.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has sent to court a case against Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a member of the State Duma and the leader of the LDPR party, on suspicion of financing militants in Donbas.