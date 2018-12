SBU Foils Plot To Blow Up Railway Line In Kharkiv Region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has foiled a plot to blow up a railway line in Kharkiv region.

Volodymyr Nastiuk, a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine’s counterintelligence department, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Luhansk region on December 17 after planting a bomb on railway tracks on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

The bomb had an explosive output equivalent to 2 kilograms of TNT.

The bomb did not explode because SBU officers replaced it with a dummy in advance.

“We established that this crime was being prepared by representatives of the ‘Ministry of State Security of the Luhansk People’s Republic,’ which is completely controlled by Russian intelligence services,” Nastiuk said.

The Security Service of Ukraine believes that Yegor Dubrovkin, a native of the Saratov region of Russia, was the organizer.

Dubrovkin is a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine who now works for the ‘Ministry of State Security of the Luhansk People’s Republic.’

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dubrovkin.

