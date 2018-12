President Petro Poroshenko goes in for sports once a week.

He said this during a meeting with students during a working trip to Ternopil region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, unfortunately, the time is less and less, but I always go in for sports once a week on Sunday. This is not enough... I do two things for sure: I pray for 12-13 minutes and do exercises for 15 minutes," he said, answering the question about maintaining of his physical fitness.

The President also noted that in the current year he had 6.5 days when he was absent from work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016 Poroshenko said that every day he begins with a prayer that takes 15-20 minutes.