The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the creation of the State Tax and State Customs Services.

The Ministry of Finance said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution with revision on the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) by dividing it into the State Tax and State Customs Services.

The draft decree provides for the division of the SFS into the State Tax Service (which will include tax police units) and the State Customs Service as separate central executive authorities.

The Cabinet of Ministers will guide and coordinate the activities of these services through the Minister of Finance.

A commission for the reorganization of the SFS will be created and will be headed by Deputy Minister of Finance Serhii Verlanov.

The competition for the heads of the State Tax and State Customs Service will be held within three months after the approval of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree takes into account the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund and the tasks identified by the Medium-Term Plan for Government Priority Actions by 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2012 the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service were reorganized into the Ministry of Revenues and Duties.

In June 2014, it was reorganized into the State Fiscal Service.