Cabinet Extends Ban On Importation Of Russian Goods To Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the ban on importation of Russian goods from the approved list to Ukraine until December 31, 2019.

Respective Resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Government amended its Resolution 1147 dated December 30, 2015 and entitled On Ban On Importation Of Goods From Russia.

According to the report, the Resolution will lose its force on January 1, 2020 or once the Russian Federation stop applying discriminating and unfriendly actions against Ukraine.

Respective decision was taken to ensure national security of Ukraine in response to the imposition of respective trade bans and restrictions by Russia against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of goods banned from importation from Russia.