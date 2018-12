Cabinet Extends Duties For Importation Of Goods From Russia Till 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the Resolution 1146 dated December 30, 2015 on duties on importation of goods from the Russian Federation until December 31, 2019.

Respective Resolution was adopted at the Tuesday meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, suspension of free trade with the Russian Federation was introduced on January 2, 2016 in response to the similar action by Russia (December 2015).