Russia's Parliament Adopts Law On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Ukrainians

The State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), has adopted the law that simplifies naturalization of Ukrainians.

This follows from respective statement posted on the official website of the Duma, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law has been sent to the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian Parliament).

Once the law is adopted by the majority of the Federation Council's members, it will be sent to the Russian President for signing.

The law will take effect in 90 days after its official promulgation.

