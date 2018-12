UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution On Militarization Of Crimea, Black Sea And Sea Of Azov By Russia

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the Resolution on militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov initiated by Ukraine in association with 40 other states.

The Resolution was adopted at the 56th meeting of the 73rd regular session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 66 states supported the Resolution, 19 voted against, 72 abstained.

Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Poland, Lithuania, and Georgia were among those to support the Resolution.

Against were the Russian Federation, Belarus, Armenia, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Iran, Syria, and Cuba.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in December, President Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine was preparing an appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and promoting new, so-called Azov, sanctions against the Russian Federation in the European Union over the Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait.