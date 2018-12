Official Unemployment Up 0.1 p.p. To 1.2% In November

In November 2018, the official unemployment increased by 0.1 percentage points to 1.2%.

The State Statistic Service of Ukraine has said this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at December 1, 301,000 unemployed people were registered by the State Employment Service.

According to the report, as at November 1, 2018, a total of 271,400 unemployed people were registered in the State Employment Service.

In November, the number of vacancies was 81,200 (four people claimed for one position).

In August, the average employment pay amounted to UAH 2,670.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the official unemployment rate remained at the level of 1.1%.