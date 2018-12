Ukraine predicts the receipt of EUR 500 million of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in early 2019.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and the European Union expect to complete and then receive the second tranche of the existing program of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 500 million in early 2019. This was discussed during the negotiations between Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis," the statement reads.

Dombrovskis noted that the stabilization of the macro-financial situation in Ukraine was an incentive in deciding on the allocation of the funds to Ukraine.

Therefore, the EU expects that Ukraine will continue to maintain the pace of reforms and will pay attention to point changes in the tax, energy, general financial and social spheres.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, the EU allocated EUR 500 million in the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.