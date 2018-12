8 Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen Arrested In Russia Declare Themselves POWs As At Monday - Lawyers

Lawyers state that eight of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors detained by Russia in the waters near the Kerch Strait have declared themselves to be prisoners of war as at Monday, December 17.

Head of a group of lawyers, Mykola Polozov, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the lawyers had had a chance to visit only 11 of 24 arrested seamen.

He expects other 13 sailors to declare themselves POWs before January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on November 25, Russia detained 24 Ukrainian navy sailors.