Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov said that starting January 1, 2019, salary of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will be raised on average by 30%.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 70 border guards have been killed, five missing and 431 wounded since the start of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) and the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.