The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate is holding an extraordinary meeting of Synod.

Information and education department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metropolitan of Kyiv / Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Epiphanius, states that the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate, Onufriy, has been deprived of the status of the Kyiv's Metropolitan.

Besides, Epiphanius called on all clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to join the new autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

On December 15, the ecumenical assembly of the Ukrainian orthodox churches elected Epiphanius as the primate of the OCU.