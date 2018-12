The Amnesty International human rights organization states that in 2018, the Ukrainian authorities failed to prevent infringement of human rights and hold effective investigations into assaults on activists and representatives of the national minorities.

This follows from the Organization's report for 2018 promulgated on December 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Organization is concerned over discriminating statements made by the local authorities.

According to Amnesty International, the martial law in Ukraine creates serious risks for rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian society due to imperfection of the legislative terms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Amnesty International calls on the Ukrainian law enforcers to immediately and objectively investigate all the cases of violence by radical organizations.