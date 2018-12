President Petro Poroshenko has declared extra UAH 10 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund public joint-stock company and thus increased his declared income since January 2018 to UAH 198 million.

This follows from the data posted in the posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Poroshenko's expenses amounted to UAH 21.2 million.