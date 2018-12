SBU Employees Detained Along With Ukrainian Navy Sailors Were On Counterintelligence Mission

The employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained along with the Ukrainian navy sailors in the Kerch Strait were on a counterintelligence mission.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from respective reply from the SBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, its military arrested 24 Ukrainian seamen including two SBU employees.

A court in the Russia-annexed Crimea arrested all of them for the period of two months.