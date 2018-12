The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine says law enforcement agencies have opened the first criminal case for illegal crossing the state border of Ukraine.

State Border Guard Service head Petro Tsyhykal wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards arrested a 32-year-old citizen of Moldova who illegally crossed the Ukrainian state border on December 11.

The Odesa regional office of the Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case against him under Article 332-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The citizen of Moldova can be imprisoned for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 10, 2018, the law introducing criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the Ukrainian state border entered into force.

The law introduces changes in the Criminal Code, adding to it the Article 322-2 “Illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine”.

According to it, illegal crossing of the Ukrainian state border by representatives of the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation or persons who are prohibited to enter Ukraine is punished by imprisonment of up to three years.

The same punishment is for all the persons illegally entering Ukraine with the aim of inflicting damage to the country.

If these actions are committed by a group of people, the punishment makes from three to five years.

If the border illegal crossing includes violence or use of weapons, the imprisonment terms makes from five to eight years.

Previously these actions took the administrative responsibility.