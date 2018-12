SBU: Russia Preparing To Interfere In Ukrainian Elections Through Accounts In Facebook And Twitter

The Security Service of Ukraine says Russia has started preparations to interfere in the Ukrainian elections in 2019 with the use of accounts in Facebook and Twitter.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine have registered mass attempts of the Russian secret services to use social networks Facebook and Twitter for further interference in the election processes in Ukraine," reads the statement.

The officers of the Security Service of Ukraine has established that the Russian company Internet Research Agency is involved in the implementation of the mechanism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, the officers from the Security Service of Ukraine detained 11 people suspected of administering anti-Ukrainian groups in the Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks.