Ukrzaliznytsia Planning To Increase Ticket Prices By 12% From April 2019

According to the draft financial plan of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company, the company is planning to increase the prices of tickets by 12% from April 1 and by another 12% from October 1, 2019.

This is said in the explanatory note for the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2019 posted on the website of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company plans to increase revenues from passenger carriage by 18.5% to UAH 10.283 billion in 2019 over 2018.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said in its statement that the supervisory board of the company has endorsed the draft financial plan.

The draft financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia has been submitted to ministries for consideration.

As the Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided on October 31 to change Ukrzaliznytsia’s ownership form from a public joint-stock company to a private joint-stock company.

The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to change its name from “Ukrzaliznytsia Public Joint-Stock Company” to “Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company."

Ukrzaliznytsia reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

Ukrzaliznytsia began commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.