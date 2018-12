Cabinet Not To Insist On Its Bill Suspending Increase In Salaries Of Judges In 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not insist on adoption of its bill suspending increase in salaries of judges in 2019.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Valentyna Danishevska said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She says she has had hard negotiations with the government on the issue.

"We have received a promise that the Cabinet of Ministers will not insist on adoption of the bill," she said.

She says a high level of salaries of judges is crucial for the development of the court system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine wants the Verkhovna Rada to cancel planned increase in the salaries of judges in 2019.

Bill No.9258 was registered at the Verkhovna Rada on November 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers wants the Verkhovna Rada to cancel provisions of the law on status of judges on increase in salaries of judges from January 1, 2019.

According to the law on status of judges, the salaries of judges of local courts will grow to close UAH 48,000 and salaries of judges of appeal courts will grow to UAH 77,000.

The explanatory note reads that cancellation of the provisions of the law will save the state budget UAH 2.8 billion in 2019. The sum can be used for development of the armed forces and resolution of issues of social protection and development of regions.