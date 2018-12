Eduard Kats, the owner of Plirofories AG (Switzerland), has sold the 112 Ukraine television channel to Verkhovna Rada member Taras Kozak from the faction of the Opposition Bloc.

The television channel announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Verkhovna Rada member Taras Kozak has become the new owner of the 112 Ukraine television channel," reads the statement.

According to media reports, MP Taras Kozak is linked with Viktor Medvedchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, Volodymyr Murayev, the father of Verkhovna Rada member Yevhen Murayev (independent), transferred the corporate rights for the Nopvyny 24 Hodyny Company (broadcasts under the logo NewsOne) to Verkhovna Rada member Taras Kozak (the faction of the Opposition Bloc).

On October 4, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine asked the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channels.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada initiated sanctions against 112 Ukraine TV and radio company and regional companies broadcasting under 112 Ukraine logo: Ariadna TV, Leader TV, Partner TV, TV Vybir and New Format TV.

Besides, the sanctions are offered against Novyny 24 Hodyny that broadcasts under the NewsOne name.

The sanctions include blockade of assets, termination of licenses, ban on withdrawal of capital abroad.