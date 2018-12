Kyiv Patriarchate: Ecumenical Patriarch To Hand Tomos To Head Of Autocephalous Church On January 6, 2019

On January 6, 2019, the Ecumenical Patriarchate will give the tomos on autocephaly of Ukraine's Orthodox Church to its head elected at the Unity Council declaring the creation of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church, which will be held in St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv on December 15, 2018.

Archbishop Yevstratii Zoria, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate, has said this Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate held an assembly on December 13 and defined its candidate for the head of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

"According to the information we have received, the tomos of the Ecumenical Patriarch must be given to the head of the Ukraine's Orthodox Church on January 6," he said.

He says there will be a service in Istanbul conducted on January 6 conducted by the Ecumenical Patriarch and the head of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church elected on December 15.

He says each archbishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate will take with him a clergyman and one monk or layman to the Unity Council on December 15.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate will present its candidate for the post during the Unity Council on December 15.

"We have the only candidate to be offered at the Unity Council," he said.

He refused to disclose the name of the candidate before December 15.

According to him, there will be a secret vote for the candidates during the Unity Council.

Participants in the Unity Council will select three main candidates and then there will be the secret vote.

He says the commission of the representatives of the Orthodox Churches of Ukraine has considered draft statute of the future local church.

"We have looked through the draft statute suggested from the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. There were discussions. Some provisions were supported, some provisions have been changed, and some were rejected," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first liturgy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was conducted in St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv on December 13, 2018.