Verkhovna Rada has legislatively defined the concept of whiskey.

This is stated in the Law on Amendments to the Tax Code, promulgated on Wednesday in the Holos Ukrainy [The Voice of Ukraine] official parliamentary newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, whiskey is defined as an alcoholic beverage, with a strength of 35-45% of volume units with a characteristic aroma, made according to cognac technology from grain distillate aged in oak barrels charred inside (containers with charred oak riveting).

The concepts of denatured ethyl alcohol (used in the production of perfumery and cosmetic products) and non-denatured (for vinegar from food raw materials) are also defined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada also established the zero rate of excise tax on ethyl alcohol for the production of vinegar and cosmetic products and reduced the rate of excise tax on fruit and berry wines produced without adding alcohol 106 times from UAH 1.06 per liter in 2018 to UAH 0.01 per liter.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade predicts a rise in the excise tax on alcoholic beverages with an alcohol concentration of less than 80% of volume units, in particular vodka, tinctures, liquors, of 10% in 2019 and 7% annually in 2020-2021, according to the optimistic scenario.

In March 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the quota for shipment of 100% ethyl alcohol at a zero excise rate for the production of medicines.