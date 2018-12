Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko, who is suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine, stopped her dry hunger strike and partially lost her senses of hearing and sight.

This was announced by the judge of the Shevchenkivskyi Distrcit Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He read out Savchenko's statement, which she filed to the court.

The court had to consider a petition for the extension of her preventive measure, however, Savchenko was not brought to the sitting due to poor health.

“Today, I have the first day of leaving the dry hunger strike that lasted 7 days. Physically, I cannot take part in the court session due to partial loss of sight and hearing,” the judge read out Savcheko's statement.

He also added that according to it, Savchenko is difficult to walk because of dizziness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Savchenko went on a dry hunger strike.