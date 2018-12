The National Bank of Ukraine expects that the amount of the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will make USD 1.4-1.9 billion.

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Smolii added that the final size of the tranche will be clear after the IMF's meeting on December 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine hopes that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will decide to continue cooperating with Ukraine.

At the same time, Smolii supposes that the first IMF's tranche under the new program is likely to arrive before January 25, 2019.

The IMF is likely to provide Ukraine with the new stand by production worth USD 3.9 billion for the period of 14 months.

