Ukraine's Central Election Commission says the cooperation protocol with the Russian Central Election Commission has lost its effect.

The press service of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As the law on termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took effect on December 12, 2018, the Central Election Commission notifies about the termination of the cooperation protocol between the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation and the Central Election Commission of Ukraine concluded on February 24, 2000," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation from April 1, 2019.

The law took effect on December 12, 2018.