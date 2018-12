On December 13, 2018, the Ukrainian authorities received 13 convicts from the occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at the Novotroitske checkpoint representatives of the occupation administration of the temporary occupied territory of Donetsk region have brought us 13 convicts who served their sentences in prisons in the non-controlled part of Donbas and their criminal cases," she wrote.

These 13 people were convicted before the start of the conflict in Donbas. They have expressed their will to serve their sentences in the prisons controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Denisova says that Ukraine is ready to receive all convicts serving sentences in the occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, 2018, the Ukrainian authorities received 42 convicts from the occupied Luhansk.